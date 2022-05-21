Ranchi, May 21 (PTI) Alleging that illegal mining was being done deliberately in the state by mafia elements to tarnish the Jharkhand government's image, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked officials to launch a special drive against such practice next month.

The chief minister asked them to develop an effective mechanism to curb illegal mining and install CCTV cameras at the affected spots.

At a review meeting with deputy commissioners and SPs, he warned that strict action will be taken against officials who would fail in the mission.

"Illegal mining will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Develop an effective mechanism to check it. Illegal mining is being done deliberately by some mining mafia so that the image of the government gets tarnished. Ensure strict action by running a special campaign from June 1 to 15,” Soren said.

A high-level meeting will be held after June 15 to assess the scenario.

Soren asked the police and RPF to work together to stop coal theft during transportation and urged companies involved in mining activities to install CCTV cameras on mining sites.

The chief minister also directed that illegal sand mining be stopped in the state.

