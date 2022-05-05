Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday rejected the report of the delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the panel has "become an extension of the BJP".

"What delimitation are you talking about? That delimitation commission that has become an extension of the BJP? It has ignored the basic parameter of population and added or removed areas as per their wishes. We reject it, we have no faith in it," Mehbooba told reporters after attending a function in Anantnag.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

The former chief minister said the commission was set up to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The delimitation commission is part of the design under which Article 370 was abrogated. The aim is to reduce the powers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and weaken them. This is another way to disempower people," she added.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

Replying to a question about PDP's participation in elections, Mehbooba said "What elections? There is no trace of the polls in sight. We don't know anything".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)