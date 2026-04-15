Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday issued a strong warning to the Central Government over the issue of delimitation of constituencies.

He cautioned that if the process results in reduced representation for Southern states, it would not remain merely a political or legislative exercise but could spark a widespread public agitation across South India.

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KTR reiterated that the party's stance on delimitation has remained unchanged for the past three years, emphasising that BRS continues to stand firmly by the position it had adopted earlier.

He stated that people of the southern states are proud Indians who have played a significant role in the country's development. Highlighting achievements in population control and progress across various sectors, KTR argued that it would be unjust to politically disadvantage these states through delimitation.

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He criticised any move that reduces their representation, calling it contrary to the spirit of democracy, especially when such states should instead be encouraged to perform.

KTR further asserted that the people of southern states in Parliament would not tolerate any attempt to suppress their voice and representation. He stressed that they would fight uncompromisingly to protect the rights of the people of South India.

In a social media post, he urged the Central Government to understand the ground realities and expressed hope that "those in power in Delhi will listen and act with wisdom.

The central government has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources.

The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. The government intends to move a Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2029 in a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17,18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to support the proposed amendment bill, expressing confidence that by 2029, women will have stronger representation and greater rights in legislative bodies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)