New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Thursday that the situation is under control while adding that a review meeting has been called with the public health department to see how much the cases have increased.

"We have called a review meeting with the public health department and will see how much the cases have increased. The situation is under control. There are no serious patients whose platelet count has reduced and are in need of platelets. There is no need to worry," the Delhi Mayor said.

Oberoi added that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking all possible steps to mitigate dengue cases.

"MCD is taking all possible steps. Defogging is being done in all the wards of Delhi. All hospitals are ready for any emergency. There is no need to panic," Oberoi said.

Asking opposition parties not to resort to politics in the fight against dengue, "We should not make it a political issue because the responsibility for people's health rests on the Delhi government and the Nagar Nigam. The central government, the Delhi government and the Nagar Nigam should work together to fight dengue."

Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and NDMC Chairman to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing to put a curb on rising cases of dengue in the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), LG said, "The rising cases of Dengue and related hospitalisation in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying. Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner & Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing."

"Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispensaries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," he added.

Notably, this year, the national capital might have gone through its worst dengue outbreak since 2015, with over 3,000 cases reported so far. (ANI)

