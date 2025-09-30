New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A cleanliness dialogue 'Swachhta Samvad' was organised in the Department on September 23, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Tuesday.

Dr N B Majumdar, Honorary Director General, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, while sharing his vast experiences, explained the importance of keeping not only our surroundings clean but our environment too. He also highlighted how global warming, as a result of the degradation of our environment, has been causing unseasonal rains and creating havoc, especially in hilly areas, the release stated.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025 Konkan Board Schedule Revised; Provisional List of Accepted Applicants To Be Released on October 1, Draw Results on October 11.

On September 24, 2025, the officers and officials of the Department visited the mini-market near Krishi Bhawan to create awareness about Swachhata among the vendors there. The market area was cleaned, and dustbins were distributed to street vendors to encourage them to dispose of the waste properly and keep their surroundings neat and clean.

A poem recitation competition on 'Swachhotsav' was organised on September 26, wherein the employees of the Department, through their self-composed poems, brought about the progress of the campaign through all these years, how we, through our actions, can contribute positively to make our environment garbage-free, and also motivate others.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Bombay High Court Directs NCB to Return Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty's Passport.

The employees of the department performed a Nukkad Natak on September 29 on the theme of "Swachhotsav" at the parking lot and the common area of Krishi Bhawan. During their performance, the actors raised the issues of littering, segregation of garbage, zero waste and inculcating good habits in the kids from a young age. They emphasised that we should not only keep our homes and surroundings clean but also encourage others to do so. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)