Shillong, Jul 10 (PTI) Following the attack on a police station in Meghalaya capital Shillong recently, the East Khasi Hills district administration has asked shop owners to down their shutters by 10pm, officials said on Monday.

In an order, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said, “Preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the public and to maintain peace and tranquility within the city. In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 CrPC, I do hereby prohibit opening of shops will be restricted up to 10 pm.”

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

She also prohibited consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in vehicles besides playing loud music near educational/religious institutions, hospitals and residential areas after 10 pm.

The order was issued in view of the various incidents of violence that took place in and around Shillong which had also led to law and order situations particularly during the night, she said, warning that violators will be punished as per penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

Last week, a police station here was attacked and four vehicles parked inside the compound were torched after an unruly mob ransacked the police station when two groups of drunken people had an altercation outside the police station.

He said the scuffle between the two groups of people started off as a minor incident in which only a few drunken people were involved in the altercation.

At least 5 persons involved in the drunken brawl were arrested and police are on the lookout for the others in the crowd who were involved in the arson, district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)