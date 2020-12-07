New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs lodged in different states against TV news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show on June 15.

The top court, however, said Devgan will get protection from any coercive action if he continues to cooperate with the probe.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Users Report Battery Issues Due to Latest iOS 14.2 Updates.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna also transferred all FIRs lodged in different states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana against Devgan to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the top court had granted protection to Devgan from any coercive action in connection with the FIRs.

Also Read | Avalanche Warnings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Following Heavy Snowfall.

After that, the apex court has been extending the protection from any coercive action to the journalist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)