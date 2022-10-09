Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Lambasting the Centre over renaming Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the descendants who betrayed Rani Jhansi are ministers in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while Tipu descendants are pulling rickshaws.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "The British were afraid of Tipu Sultan when he was alive, after his death, the BJP is afraid. The descendants of those who betrayed Jhansi ki Rani are ministers today in the BJP. But the descendants of Tipu Sultan are pulling rickshaws."

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Have To Save Youth From Hate Politics'.

Pertinent to mention, the Indian Railways has renamed Tipu Express, which plies between Mysuru and Bengaluru, as Wodeyar Express.

The AIMIM chief further said, "If you (BJP) really wanted to name a train, you could have launched a new train. BJP is trying to end the existence of Tipu. You are disrespecting the legacy of Tipu Sultan who fought for this nation. His legacy will always be remembered."

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Patriarch Is Quite Critical, Says Medanta Hospital.

Asked about Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao renamed his party on the advice of Tantriks, Owaisi said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership should criticize the BJP leader that why she is against Hinduism.

"If I told the same thing, I would be accused of being Anti-Hindu. The TRS party and its leadership should criticise Nirmala Sitharaman asking why she is against Hinduism. The TRS is just following their religion and beliefs. KCR had previously donated Rs 2,000 crores to a temple in Yadadri. Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP are criticising a belief system and TRS is silent," added Owaisi.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Telangana CM for launching a national party, saying KCR deliberately changed his party TRS's name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) "on the advice of Tantriks."

Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said, "Chief Minister KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, and did not even induct women for many years in his cabinet. Now has changed the party's name to BRS on Tantrik's advice. After failing and betraying the people of Telangana and the Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)