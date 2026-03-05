New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Thursday drew an analogy with captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro while reacting to speculations over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filing a nomination for the Rajya Sabha, saying the situation resembles a "desi version of the Maduro model" or a case of "kidnapping by consent".

In December 2025, the United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

The RJD MP said the sudden emergence of such reports across multiple media platforms suggests the issue is not merely based on rumours or planted stories.

"Look, what we want to say clearly is that from yesterday afternoon, this news suddenly started surfacing on every media platform. The way this news has emerged indicates that there is some truth behind it -- it is not merely speculation, rumour, or planted stories. In itself, this reflects the story of the end of a political chapter. What is important is that when I was asked for my first reaction yesterday, I said that many times even a 'desi' version can resemble the 'Maduro' model -- the Venezuelan premier's model of kidnapping by consent, captivity with consent, where the consent is not given by the individual concerned but by those around him," Manoj Jha told ANI.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Thursday stated that it is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United) and the CM's decision is paramount, while terming the opposition as "troubled."

Speaking to ANI on reports of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said it is an internal matter of JD(U).

"Nitish Kumar's decision is paramount": Minister Yadav told ANI.

"This is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United), and they will make the decision--those led by Nitish Kumar--and his decision is paramount," he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said they are troubled because they are getting nothing and their credibility is eroding daily.

"The opposition is troubled because they are getting nothing. Every day, the opposition's credibility is eroding, so they are very distressed. The NDA is united, and all are working together to run the government. In the last 21 years, under Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar has progressed and developed," he added.

The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 PM. The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states, including Bihar. (ANI)

