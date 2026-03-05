Is Petrol Reaching INR 500? Truth Behind Viral Fuel Price Hike Rumors in India

Mumbai, March 5: A wave of misinformation has swept across social media platforms over the last 24 hours, claiming that petrol prices in India are set to skyrocket to INR 500 per litre. The viral posts, which often include out-of-context videos of long queues at fuel stations in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, suggest an imminent national shortage and a massive price hike due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. However, an analysis of market data and logistical reality confirms that these claims are entirely unfounded and part of a "scaremongering" trend.

The rumors gained traction following a genuine spike in international crude oil prices, which moved toward USD 80 per barrel this week. This global volatility, triggered by maritime conflict in the Indian Ocean, has led to public anxiety regarding energy security. Exploiting this concern, several unverified social media handles began circulating the INR 500 figure, causing a ripple effect of panic buying at local pumps, which further exacerbated the appearance of a "crisis" through artificial demand. Petrol Price Today, March 5, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Fake News: No, Petrol Is Not Reaching INR 500

Fake Video Claiming Petrol Price Reaching INR 500

Hyderabad : Someone spread rumor that petrol pumps will be closed and petrol will be 500 rupees liters And educated people of crowded at petrol pump without verifying it. Waise, How much rupees liter petrol you can afford if it is increased due to Iran US war? pic.twitter.com/DBvoDxJeRp — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) March 3, 2026

Debunking the INR 500 Per Litre Claim

The assertion that petrol prices will increase five-fold overnight is False. In the Indian fuel market, price adjustments by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are typically incremental, often moving by only a few paise or a couple of rupees at most. Even during historic peaks when global crude reached USD 139 per barrel, domestic prices remained within a regulated corridor. A jump to INR 500 would require Brent crude to trade at roughly USD 400 per barrel, a scenario that has no basis in current economic projections or geopolitical reality.

Why Fuel Supplies Remain Stable

Despite the disruption of shipping lanes in the Middle East, logistical experts confirm that there is no physical shortage of fuel in the country. The "dry pumps" reported in some suburban areas yesterday were a result of localized panic buying, where stations sold three days' worth of inventory in six hours. Supply chains remain operational, with tankers being rerouted to ensure the steady arrival of crude at Indian refineries. Crude Oil Prices Surge to USD 83.26 per Barrel Amid Middle East Tensions; India Monitors Import Bill Impact.

Market analysts point out that OMCs have historically maintained a "buffer" to protect consumers from sudden global shocks. By holding prices steady during high-volatility periods, these companies prevent the kind of extreme inflation suggested by the viral posts. Current inventory levels at major depots are sufficient to maintain normal operations for several weeks, even if external shipments face temporary delays.

The retail price of petrol is a combination of international product prices, the Rupee-to-Dollar exchange rate, and fixed costs like dealer commissions and freight. While the weakening of the Rupee (currently near INR 92.2 against the Dollar) does make imports more expensive, it does not mathematically support a jump to triple-digit increases.

Claim : The petrol prices in India are set to skyrocket to INR 500 per litre. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

