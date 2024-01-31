Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a bid to position Uttar Pradesh as a 'premier global tourist destination,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government is set to showcase 'Brand UP' and 'Destination UP' at 12 major international trade fairs and travel expos.

According to Chief Minister Yogi's vision, a detailed action plan has been prepared to project Uttar Pradesh as 'Brand UP' and as the 'Most Favourite Tourist Destination' nationally and internationally. The master plan focuses primarily on the significant role of international trade shows, travel fairs, and expos in achieving this objective.

"The extensive promotion strategy involves utilising various channels, including organising roadshows and widespread campaigns, with the overarching goal of elevating the state's visibility on the global tourism stage," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Among them, Japan, Israel, China, America, France, Singapore, Britain, Australia, Germany, Israel, Russia and the UAE are prominent. Simultaneously, a detailed plan has been devised to highlight Uttar Pradesh as a tourist hotspot during various events in approximately 50 cities across 28 countries, including India.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has initiated actions on these plans, with ongoing efforts to engage agencies for international brand building, marketing, publicity, and operations, with a focus on organising national and international roadshows.

"The international events that will be targeted through this process include ITB Asia (Singapore), IFTM Top Resa Paris (France), JATA Tokyo (Japan), WTM London (UK), USTOA, FITUR Madrid (Spain), AIME Melbourne ( Australia), IMTM Tel Aviv (Israel), MITT Moscow (Russia), ATM Dubai (UAE), and COTTM Beijing (China). The execution involves organising promotional and brand development campaigns at all selected international locations, along with coordination with Indian embassies to ensure the success of the initiative," the press release added.

As per the action plan, international roadshows are scheduled for cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow in Britain; Madrid, Bilbao, and Barcelona in Spain; Rome and Milan in Italy; and Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt in Germany. Similarly, roadshows will be held and stalls set up at exhibitions to be held in Lisbon, Portugal, Oslo in Norway, Stockholm in Sweden, Paris in France, The Hague in the Netherlands and Helsinki in Finland.

'Brand UP' and Uttar Pradesh tourism will also receive extensive promotion in major American cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Additionally, international roadshows are planned for Buenos Aires (Argentina), Brasilia (Brazil), Shanghai and Beijing (China), and Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane (Australia).

In the Gulf countries, the outreach will cover Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Beirut (Lebanon), Moscow (Russia), and Tel Aviv (Israel).

South East Asian countries will witness promotional activities in Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Manila (Philippines), Hanoi (Vietnam), Jakarta (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Seoul (South Korea), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Thimphu (Bhutan), and Kathmandu (Nepal).

As part of the global promotion plan for Uttar Pradesh tourism and 'Brand UP,' efforts will be made to ensure that branding activities in foreign countries take place in areas with maximum footfall.

The work at these locations will be completed after receiving proposals from channel partners, media house owners, and owners of media outlets in all major airports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and metro cities, the press release added.

Additionally, preparations have also begun to complete a comprehensive promotional and branding campaign across prime and non-prime time slots, TV and radio media houses, print, digital and other media sources in the country and abroad. A significant large-scale publicity and brand development campaign is also scheduled to be implemented through an agency at specific national locations, aligning with the directives provided by the Department of Tourism. (ANI)

