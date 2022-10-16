Mandya (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): Giving a benefiting reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that only people having money are getting jobs in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said details of corruption in recruitment during the Congress regime will be sent to him along with full statistics.

Talking to reporters at Ambigrama Helipad in KR Pet before proceeding to a function on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, "Rahul may be having selective amnesia or the State Congress leaders not briefed their leader properly. The amount of corruption in recruitment that took place during the Congress regime has never happened in any other state."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Wanted Criminal Zafar Arrested in Moradabad, Days After Bid To Nab Him Led to Killing of BJP Leader's Wife.

He said that the incumbent government has ordered an inquiry into the leakage of question papers pertaining to the recruitment of police constables and PU exams.

"Details of the probe will be sent to Rahul. Let him see the amount of corruption during his party ruling and then talk," said Bommai.

Also Read | Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Key Accused Convinced Others That Victims' Flesh Could Be Sold.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said if people had money then they could buy a government job in the State and if they were not able to pay then they would probably have to remain unemployed throughout life.

Addressing a public rally at Karnataka's Ballari as part of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress president said, "Why are 2.5 lakh government posts vacant in Karnataka? If you want to be a police sub-inspector, you can be one by paying Rs 80 lakh. If you have money, you can buy a government job in Karnataka. If you don't have money, you can stay unemployed all your life."

Pointing out that the current rate of unemployment in the country was the highest in 45 years, Gandhi said, "Today India has the highest unemployment ever in 45 years. PM had said that he would provide employment to 2 crore youth every year. Where did those jobs go? Instead, crores of youth have become unemployed."

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's statement that the Congress Party will come back to power, Bommai said, "In 2018, Siddaramaiah had said his party would come to power. But what happened? The total number of seats won by the Congress party came down to 79 from 127. The former CM had said BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy would not become the chief ministers and both of them served as the CM for one term. We will request Siddaramaiah to repeat it as it will help BJP." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)