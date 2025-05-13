New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the central government with a proposal to develop the Assembly building as a historical heritage hub, officials said.

According to officials, Gupta, in the letter to Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said the Delhi Assembly building has been a witness to several pivotal moments in the Indian history.

Also Read | EPIC Number Duplication Controversy: Election Commission of India Resolves Issue of Similar Voter Card Numbers in Different States.

He requested Shekhawat to call a meeting to discuss the proposal.

Gupta sought the Union minister's support in preparing a comprehensive project report to develop the Delhi Assembly building campus as a heritage hub.

Also Read | Karnataka: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Warehouse Near Nelamangala in Bangalore Rural District (Watch Video).

The Vidhan Sabha building constructed in 1912 housed the Central Legislative Assembly, which was later shifted to the Sansad Bhawan in 1927.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)