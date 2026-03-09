Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to prepare plans for the development of the required sports infrastructure, aiming to host the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the state in the future.

The Chief Minister held a review of the Sports infrastructure in the state, attended by State ministers- Vakiti Srihari, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, SAT Chairman Shivsena Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CM Principal Secretaries Srinivasa Raju, Seshadri, SAT MD Soni Baladevi, Young India Sports University VC Dr. G. Kishore, and senior officials

During the meeting, the CM enquired about the maintenance of the stadiums and other available infrastructure. The officials were ordered to upgrade Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium, and Saroor Nagar Stadiums to meet future needs, for training camps and organising sports events, a release said.

CM Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal to establish Young India Sports University with state of the art facilities, including the development of all types of sports grounds.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state should develop the sports university with all facilities, including training the athletes to win medals in the Olympic Games, it mentioned.

In addition to renovating the Gachibowli outdoor stadium, the CM suggested establishing more indoor stadiums, university complexes, hostel buildings, all types of sports grounds and other facilities required for training within the stadium premises. The chief minister made some suggestions while reviewing various designs for new sports complexes to the officials. (ANI)

