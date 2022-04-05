New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has been able to set an example before the country in the field of good governance only due to the active participation of the general public.

Continuous efforts have been made in the areas in which Madhya Pradesh lagged behind 15 years ago from today, and was called a Bimaru state, as a result of which Madhya Pradesh first became a developing state and now stands in the line of developed states. The model of development through public participation has been implemented in Madhya Pradesh. The usefulness of this model was proved in the last two years in the control of Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister said as per an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasizes on people's participation for development. He is our motivator. Madhya Pradesh will work to accelerate the pace of development in various areas with constant public participation, Chouhan said.

The MP chief minister was addressing the launching ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Good Governance and Development Report 2022 at India Habitat Center in New Delhi on Monday. Several Union Ministers, State government ministers, senior officers of Government of India and All India level Administrative, Police and Forest Service officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre were also present in the programme.

Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has achieved success by being a leader in the implementation of many schemes under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister's direction has been important in the achievements of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi is no less than a boon for the nation.

In Madhya Pradesh, roads of length 3 lakh km were constructed under various schemes. The generation of electricity has been increased from 05 thousand MW to 21 thousand MW. Madhya Pradesh, which has received Krishi Karman Award several times, has left behind Punjab and Haryana in wheat procurement. Gold-grained wheat of Madhya Pradesh is exported to many countries including America. Now efforts are being increased to export wheat. An Export Promotion Council has also been formed in the state.

Irrigation area benefited from irrigation schemes in Madhya Pradesh has exceeded 43 lakh hectares. With the approval of Ken-Betwa scheme, Prime Minister Modi has taken an initiative to benefit a large area of Madhya Pradesh. Other river linking projects are also being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. The growth rate of the state at 19.7 per cent is the highest in the country. Madhya Pradesh is contributing 4.6 per cent to the country's economy. Gross domestic product has increased by 200 per cent in the last decade.

Chouhan said that the state government has made a provision of Rs 48 thousand crores in the infra sector and Rs 10 thousand crores in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Rs 12 thousand crores have been spent in the works of Jal Jeevan Mission. The success of Ladli Laxmi Yojana has become an example for the country. There are 43 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state. Continuous work is being done in the field of empowerment of the girl child and women.

The Chief Minister said that 15 years ago, the state government called Panchayats of workers, farmers, women, craftsmen, students and other sections and received suggestions regarding the nature of the schemes. The sentiments of the people were fully respected. As a result, many practical schemes were created and their implementation has been successful. Madhya Pradesh is the first state which enacted the Public Service Guarantee Act. People who do not provide services on time are punished. Best services are being provided to the general public through Samadhan Online, CM Helpline, one-day samadhan and other information technology based practices.

He said that unnecessary laws have been abolished. Many certificates are made available in due course of time. Self-attested documents have been validated. In the field of cleanliness, now only Indore but the entire Madhya Pradesh will set an example.Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Singapore High Commissioner Shri Walk, MPs of Madhya Pradesh and officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service of Madhya Pradesh cadre posted in New Delhi on deputation, CEO of Institute of Good Governance G.V. Rashmi and ACEO Lokesh Sharma were also present in the programme. (ANI)

