Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that development is a must, but not at the cost of environmental damage.

Thackeray's remarks came while addressing the World Environment Day program at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: Views of Fringe Elements, Government Took Strong Action, Says Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Further, taking a jibe at the opposition, Thackeray said, "Development is undertaken at the stake of environment, with deforestation. Sins committed under the tag of development will take time to wash away."

Indian culture encourages protection and conservation of the environment, he said.

Also Read | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates National Food Laboratory in Bihar’s Raxaul.

Thackeray said, "The crisis of corona has reduced in the state, so today I am standing here without the mask in front of you people."

He said, "When I had gone to live in Bandra's Matoshree in 1966, there the trees were spread all around, now all the towers have been built" and said that both environment and development are needed.

How development can be achieved without endangering the environment, development should not be done by destroying the environment. Development is a must, but not at the cost of environmental damage, he added.

Nature comes like this; if you tamper with the environment then this will happen; now it will take time to compensate for the sins that some people have committed.

"On World Environment Day, CM Uddhav Thackeray, DCM Ajit Pawar and RM

Balasaheb Thorat attended the 'Majhi Vasundhara Awards 2021. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of this year's competition" tweeted Aaditya Thackeray.

MVA is always striving to make the environment a part of our lifestyle, not just a one-day commitment. In the last 1.5 years, the administration has taken several progressive decisions in the field of environmental conservation and will continue to do so in the future, Aaditya Thackeray added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)