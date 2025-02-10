New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) There is a protected area -- mound known as Ulta Khera and the mound of Raghunathji -- at Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur which is a site of national importance and development work has been taken up there in the recent past, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query.

He was asked whether the government is considering any plans to develop the Hastinapur area as a pilgrimage site and cultural heritage given its mythological importance.

"There is a protected area namely 'Mound known as Ulta Khera and the Mound of Raghunathji' at Hastinapur which is declared as of national importance.

"Development works within the site viz, construction of pathways connecting the site with the main road, parking, development of gardens and provision of public amenities have been taken up in the recent past," the Union minister said.

He further said archaeological excavations were also conducted at the site in 2021-22 by the Archaeological Survey of India and a photo exhibition showcasing the excavation and the findings is on display at the site.

"An announcement was made in the Union Budget 2020-21 to develop Hastinapur as an iconic Site with an on-site museum," Shekhawat said.

