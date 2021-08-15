New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will continue to develop new airport infrastructures across the country despite facing economic losses due to the pandemic, its chairman said on the occasion of 75th Independence Day in New Delhi.

"During this difficult time, the development of new airports will continue. There will be no obstruction", said AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar while hoisting the National Flag at New Air Traffic Services Complex.

Highlighting the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing new projects, he said that the Airports Authority of India is committed to continuing with the development of the new airports without any obstacle

"The role of the government, especially the message of the Prime Minister to develop new airports in every part of the country from where a common man can fly and his luggage can be transported through cargo, the Airports Authority of India is committed to continuing with the development of the new airports without any obstacle. Possibly, we will try to enhance the pace of development in the near future," he added.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early last year, the AAI continued its services to help in the supply of essential commodities, medical emergencies and repatriation of Indian citizens stranded abroad.

"Economic losses can be fulfilled as we are expecting no third wave in the country as vaccination drives are ongoing with rapid pace across the country. By December this year, there will be an improvement in the economic recovery and in a year's time, our profits are expected to be similar to the past. So, we can recover economic losses, but human loss that we have suffered is impossible to recover," said Sanjeev Kumar.

The Chairman applauded the valuable contribution made by the entire AAI team for providing all the contactless facilities essential for the passengers in these difficult circumstances.

He also paid homage to AAI's departed corona warriors who died while doing their duty.

The Chairman said, "Overcoming the challenges faced during the pandemic in the past one and a half years, we will continue to contribute to the country's growth and development. The way AAI staff has worked during the pandemic while successfully operating the airports and helping the supply of vaccines and medicines, we will continue to work with sheer dedication".

The Chairman and Board Members also on the occassion planted saplings in the premises of the New Air Traffic Services Complex. (ANI)

