Indore, August 15: Observing that unmarried girl in India "do not indulge in carnal activities just for fun", the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has denied bail to a man accused of raping a minor on the pretext of marriage. The bench also said a boy must be ready to face consequences if he enters into physical relationship with a young girl. These observations were made during the bail hearing. Forcible Sex With Wife Cannot Be Considered Illegal, Says Mumbai Court; Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Accused Husband.

The woman alleged she was raped by the accused three years ago on the pretext of marriage. On June 2, she attempted suicide, a day after the accused allegedly refused to marry her. The accused was arrested and charged under Sections 376 (rape), 376(2N) (repeated rape of the same woman), 366 (kidnaping or inducing woman to compel marriage) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of POCSO Act. MP Court Sentences Ex-Army Man to Life for Wife's Murder.

After hearing the bail plea of the accused, Justice Subodh Abhyankar said: "In the considered opinion of this court, barring a few cases, India is a conservative society. It has not yet reached such a level (advance or lower) of civilisation where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it, unless it is backed by some future promise, assurance of marriage."

During the hearing, advocate Umesh Sharma, appearing for the accused, said the man was in relationship with the woman for two years, adding that they entered into a physical relationship on mutual consent. He said the complainant's parents had pressurised her to lie that alleged incident took place around three years ago when she was a minor, Times of India reported.

Opposing the bail, the government counsel said the accused had repeatedly raped the woman since October 2018 on the pretext of marriage. After hearing both the parties, Justice Subodh Abhyankar turned down the request of the accused for bail.

"A boy who is entering into a physical relationship with a lass must realise that his actions have consequences and should be ready to face the same as it is the girl who is always at the receiving end, because it is she who runs the risk of being pregnant and also her ignominy in society if her relationship is disclosed," he added.

