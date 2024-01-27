Ayodhya, January 27: Devotees continued to throng the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the fifth day after the Pran Pratishtha. IG Range Ayodhya Praveen Kumar said that all facilities have been ensured for the incoming devotees; he has, however, appealed to the people to visit once the winter subsides.

"People are visiting for darshan in huge numbers. As per the headcounts, even yesterday, around 3.15 lakh people visited for darshan. We are ensuring all facilities are available to the devotees who are coming, and since it is a weekend, devotees in large numbers are expected to come. We have information about many people coming from the western part of the state," said IG Range Ayodhya Kumar. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Makes an Appeal to Devotees Flocking to Ayodhya Dham To Offer Prayers to Ram Lalla

"Although all the necessary arrangements have been made in view of the winter and the cold wave, we had still earlier urged our senior citizens to visit after the winters. We are appealing to people to visit once the winter subsides. However, all necessary facilities have been ensured for the people who are coming," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the overwhelming influx of devotees, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued the schedule for Aarti and Darshan, ensuring a structured and harmonious experience for devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per the schedule, the Aarti and Darshan timings include Shringaar Aarti, which will commence at 4:30 in the morning, followed by Mangala Aarti, which is scheduled at 6.30 in the morning.

The Darshan for devotees will start from 7 am onwards, according to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's spokesperson and media in-charge Sharad Sharma. To accommodate varying schedules and preferences, the Trust has curated a comprehensive itinerary, ensuring devotees can partake in spiritual rituals and seek blessings at different times throughout the day. This includes Bhog Aarti, which is scheduled at noon and Evening Aarti which will commence at 7.30 pm. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timings: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Issues Aarti, Darshan Schedule Amid Rush of Devotees; Know Details

Following the Evening Aarti, devotees can partake in the Bhog Aarti (Second Session) at 8 pm and the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm will conclude the day's rituals, the Trust said on Friday. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday this week. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

