Devotees take dip of faith in river Ganga on Kartik Purnima (Photo/ANI)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): Devotees in Uttarakhand's Haridwar took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Sunday.

A large number of devotees were gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

The devotees took a dip of faith in the holy river and also gave offerings to the river Ganga in the form of flowers and diya (lamps).

Devotees throughout the country offered prayers at various temples and ghats on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Monday, November 27.

The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali.

The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi.

Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

