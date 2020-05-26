India News | Devotees Pay Obeisance to Guru Arjan Dev at Golden Temple on His Martyrdom Day

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): Scores of devotees paid their obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday on the 414th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru.

People offered prayers and also took a dip in the holy pool.

Guru Arjan Dev laid the foundation of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. (ANI)

