Varanasi, January 21: Amid the ongoing 'Magh Mela', devotees on Saturday took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Thousands of devotees were seen taking a dip in the holy Ganga on the ghats of Varanasi. They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh and the Sun and remembered their ancestors and the departed souls of the family.

#WATCH | Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/mG1PxpmKb9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2023

Women were seen singing devotional songs with earthen lamps and performing rituals. Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate and try to connect their inner selves to God. Mauni Amavasya 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About Its Significance, Rituals and How Magha Amavasya Is Observed.

It is also believed that during the Magh month of the year, the holy rivers in Hinduism turn into nectar. So the devotees take a bath in this nectar as it leads to enlightenment in life.

For this year 'Magh Mela' also called as 'Kumbh Mela' or 'Magh Kumbh Mela' is organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 6 till February 18. The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List.

UP | a Large number of devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj today on Mauni Amavasya. DM says, "Around 22 lakh devotees have taken the holy dip so far. Several special trains have come from Varanasi, Sultanpur & Lucknow. We've arranged an adequate number of buses at bus stands." pic.twitter.com/uv61itCf0M — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2023

With an aim to facilitate devotees visiting, the district administration has deployed police personnel to water ambulances at the ghats. Also, the Uttar Pradesh Police is using body cameras to strengthen security further and keep a vigil on suspicious objects and persons at 'Magh Mela' underway in Prayagraj.

