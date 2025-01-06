Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Entrepreneur Devyani Rana, daughter of veteran BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana, has been nominated as the vice president of the BJP's youth wing Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana is likely to contest the byelection from her father's constituency of Nagrota in Jammu district. The seat fell vacant following the death of Devender Singh Rana.

"Arun Prabhat, president of BJYM J&K, in consultation with Sat Sharma, BJP J&K President, and Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), nominated Devyani Rana as the Vice-President of BJYM, J&K," BJP spokesperson said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in JK Assembly Sunil Sharma along with other senior party leaders were present during the occasion when the appointment letter was handed over to Rana.

Senior BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, brother of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, passed away on October 31 last year at a private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana. He was 59.

