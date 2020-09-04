Ladakh [India], September 4 (ANI): During his first visit to Ladakh, Director General (DG) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) SS Deswal on Friday met jawans deployed in border areas and awarded DG Commendation Rolls and Discs for their gallant actions during face-offs and border skirmishes in border areas that happened in May and June in Eastern Ladakh.

As per an official release of ITBP, a total of 291 ITBP jawans including 3 Deputy Inspectors General were honored by the Force Chief in his one week visit. The ITBP had announced the award for these jawans on the eve of Independence Day, 2020.

Also Read | Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Presented to Rajnath Singh and Other Defence Ministers of SCO Member Nations.

The DG was on a visit to the Border Out Posts located on the borders of Ladakh last week. He went to meet the ITBP personnel deployed to safeguard the borders. The DG reached out to most of the high altitude Border Outposts (BOPs) via land route; at some places by crossing 17,500 ft. The visit was primarily by road involving 10-12 hours travels every day for about 6 days. The DG spent 6 nights at the BOPs.

During this visit, DG, ITBP interacted with jawans deployed at BOPs and appreciated the duties being carried out by them in the present security scenario. He also emphasised to maintain endurance and professional skills of the troops by rigorous training.

Also Read | India-China Border Tensions: Rajnath Singh and His Chinese Counterpart Wei Fenghe Meet in Moscow to Discuss Border Dispute.

DG, ITBP was accompanied by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IG (HQ), Manoj Singh Rawat, IG (Operations) and Deepam Seth, IG, NW Frontier during the visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)