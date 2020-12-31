Nagpur, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal choosing to go on deputation outside the state would demoralize the police force.

On Wednesday, Jaiswal, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, was appointed as director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, also claimed that the DGP was sidelined by the current Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

"We had a very able DGP. However, in the last several months the police department was run without taking him in confidence," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"This has happened for the first time and fed up with this treatment, Jaiswal left the state and went on deputation," he alleged.

In his government, police department could act independently, Fadnavis, who also held the home portfolio, said.

"The home minister and chief minister's job is of supervision. However, the home department is now interfering in even minor transfers, which forced the DGP to opt for deputation," he alleged.

"This is happening for the first time in Maharashtra and it is not something to be proud of....this will definitely impact the morale of the police department," the BJP leader said.

When contacted for reaction, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraje Desai said Jaiswal had himself requested that he be allowed to go on deputation.

