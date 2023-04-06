Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to all private companies to help improve facilities in the health, education and sanitation sectors in the state under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Dhami was speaking after inaugurating a health ATM at the secretariat here.

"My appeal to private firms is that since Uttarakhand is a small state, they can extend a helping hand in the fields of education, health and sanitation to establish a model," he said.

Nine ATMs installed by JK Tyres Ltd and Yes Bank across the state will help people get their vitals examined within minutes, including blood pressure, TLC and DLC, hemoglobin, blood sugar, uric acid and cholesterol levels.

Seventy-two types of tests can be done with the help of the ATMs, including lipid profile and pregnancy tests, an official statement said.

The chief minister also inaugurated 40 true net machines installed in different blocks by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

