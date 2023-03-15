Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated at a review meeting in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The meeting pertained to the 'Infrastructure Development on Northern Borders of the Country'.

At the meeting, the Uttarakhand chief minister said the Pithoragarh airport would be developed by the Indian Air Force.

"Once the airport becomes operational, tourists from across the country can easily reach Pithoragarh. Apart from boosting air connectivity, the airport will open up means of livelihood for locals," Dhami said.

The chief minister added that in the border districts of Uttarakhand, work on infrastructure development such as building roads, expanding railway network, and boosting telecommunication and air services were being expedited.

"In order to finish all pending projects on priority, the district magistrates of all the border districts have been directed to organise meetings every month to ensure that the works get done as quickly as possible," he added.

He further said the Uttarakhand government was also in the process of implementing all the pending work in the border districts on priority. With an increase in tourism in the state due to all the ongoing infrastructure development in border districts, more and more locals will find jobs.

"Uttarakhand is a military-dominated state. In our state, at least one person from each family is directly/indirectly associated with the army. I myself belong to a military family. People in my state have immense love for the army. Hence, all projects for the army will be implemented on priority," the CM said.

State Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

