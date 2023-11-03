Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday sought expansion of the railway network in the hill state to give a boost to tourism.

Dhami, who met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi, demanded a Vande Bharat Express train between Lucknow and Dehradun, a direct train service from Ahmedabad to Kathgodam, Haridwar and Dehradun, and early clearance to the long-awaited Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project, an official release here said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Many Places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Says Weather Agency.

The chief minister said speedy clearance to the long-awaited Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project will boost connectivity to the hilly areas of the state in a big way.

The expansion of train services in Uttarakhand will not only make it more convenient for the visitors to come to the tourist state but also strengthen its economy, he said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Announces Candidates for Polls, Akbaruddin Owaisi To Contest From Chandrayangutta; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)