New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the agri sector.

Talking to reporters at Kisan Ghat after paying tributes to Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary, Dhankhar said it is an occasion for everyone to take a resolve that agriculture is necessary for India's rise.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change.

"Agro sector and farmer welfare are fundamentals for a passage to a developed nation at 2047," he said.

He said as Singh was committed towards holistic development of farmers, it was time for all of us to "converge our energies and get into the job that these celebrations are festive occasions for the farmer and would be game changer for the country's economy."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)