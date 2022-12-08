New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday sought suggestions from members of the House on showcasing India's cultural power and wealth to the G-20 nations in an authentic fashion.

In his comments during the Question Hour, Dhankhar said the G-20 meetings are an important occasion and it will be both a challenge as well as an opportunity to show the member nations India's rich culture and civilisation.

India on December 1 officially assumed the presidency of G-20, a grouping of developed and developing nations.

"...G-20 is going to be a very important occasion. During my two visits abroad, I found in the people an air of expectation. They expect, and rightly so, that in the land of culture and civilisation, the event will be unique and an occasion for them to feast on our cultural wealth, and that is both a challenge and an opportunity for us," Dhankhar said.

He called upon all Rajya Sabha members to give their inputs to the Chair.

"...and I will act as a platform to catalyse that their constructive ideas and imaginative inputs are also put into practice. This may be done within a fortnight," Dhankhar added.

He said he would pass on the suggestions to the Leader of the House, who will bring about a convergence of various departments to consider the inputs so that the world gets to know about "our cultural power, our cultural wealth and what India has to offer".

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already mentioned that India's G-20 presidency belongs to the entire nation. "It is not of the ruling party or the government. It is for the whole nation," he added.

Goyal said the initiative will help members in participating in this very important programme.

