New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought suggestions from Rajya Sabha floor leaders for smooth functioning of the House as he hosted a dinner for them at his residence here, sources said.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BJD's Sasmit Patra, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh were among those present.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge has resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha as he is contesting the election to the post of party president.

Before the dinner, discussions amongst the leaders were on parliamentary proceedings. Dhankhar sought suggestions from leaders on how the House proceedings can be held smoothly without disruptions, the source said.

Dhankhar, who took over as vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha and will preside over the proceedings of the Upper House for the first time during the winter session.

Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he was elected vice president, this was his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

