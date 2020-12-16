Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,763 and that of active cases to 12, a city civic body official said.

He said 3,439 of the total 3,763patients have been recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari Resigns as TMC MLA from West Bengal Assembly; Mukul Roy Says BJP Will Benefit if He Joins Party.

"The slum colony now has 12 active cases," the official said.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Also Read | Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Be Built to Withstand Earthquakes, Even if Saryu River Changes Course, Says Champat Rai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)