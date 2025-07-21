Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that a thorough investigation must precede any conclusions regarding the alleged murders of women and girls in Dharmasthala in the state's Dakshina Kannada district.

A day after the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations, he said there was increasing public demand for a proper inquiry and that it was legally inappropriate to delay action.

"People residing in the Dharmasthala region, progressive organisations, and local communities have submitted complaints demanding an investigation. They've alleged that certain incidents have occurred. The investigation should first establish whether these incidents indeed took place. Dragging the matter unnecessarily is not legally sound," the minister said.

Responding to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's claim that "nothing wrong" had occurred in Dharmasthala, Parameshwara said if that were truly the case, it should be proven through the investigation and clearly communicated to the people of the region.

The home minister clarified that no specific instructions had been issued to the SIT and denied any reports suggesting that SIT officers were hesitant to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that although the district police were ready to conduct the investigation, the chief minister ordere SIT probe due to public pressure.

"There was a lot of public pressure, and several organisations were demanding an SIT probe for various reasons. The CM responded to those demands. I believe the facts will emerge clearly because the SIT comprises capable officers," Rao told PTI Videos.

He further emphasised that all claims must be evaluated based on evidence and investigation, adding, "unnecessary speculation isn't helpful. If the allegations prove true and people are found guilty of shocking crimes, then the full extent of the law must be applied."

Rao expressed confidence that the truth would come out through the SIT probe.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, while welcoming the government's decision to form the SIT, cautioned against misinformation being spread...

At a press conference here on Monday, Ashoka said the SIT was formed in response to an allegation claiming that hundreds of bodies were buried in Dharmasthala.

He demanded an impartial and fair investigation and stressed that no one should be falsely implicated.

"Dharmasthala, like Tirupati, is a sacred centre of faith for millions of Hindus in South India," he said.

Ashoka wondered how the claims of burying bodies surfaced after several decades.

"If any individual is guilty, they must be held accountable. But targeting an entire religious institution is wrong. The SIT should focus on the case at hand and ensure those responsible are punished," he added.

The BJP leader reiterated that the issue concerns individuals.

