New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called upon the CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in schools for creating a talent pool ready for challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.

Noting that the education system must be aligned to national priorities, Pradhan said social transformation is one of the key goals of education and value-based education is important for building a future ready generation.

He made the comments at the launch of Ramakrishna Mission's "Awakening" programme for students of classes I to V.

"I called upon the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to class XII for creating a talent pool ready for the challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) is deeply inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. From Swami Vivekananda to Sri Aurobindo and Mahatma Gandhi, many of our greats envisioned an education system that is progressive and rooted in our civilizational values to take the country forward.

"Social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation," he added.

Pradhan further said Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education.

"At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for classes 9 to 12 in addition to creating programmes for classes 1 to 8.

"Our education system must be aligned to national priorities. We have to create 21st century citizens capable of taking global responsibilities. NEP 2020 with focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students is a step in that direction," he added.

