India News | Dharmendra Pradhan Mourns Demise of Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi.

Pradhan said Sethi's death is an irreparable loss to the Odisha political arena and sent condolences to the family of the departed soul.

"I am saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi, who has influenced the political and social life of Odisha for many years, Mr. Sethi's death is an irreparable loss to the Odisha political arena. Wishing the well-being of the immortal soul and consoling the family. May Mahaprabhu Sreejagnath be patient with his family during this difficult time," Pradhan tweeted.

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi on Monday passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was the Union Minister for Water Resources from 2000 to 2004. (ANI)

