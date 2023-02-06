Hamirpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The diarrhoea outbreak at 57 villages in Nadaun subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has been brought under control and no fresh case was reported in the past two days, officials said on Monday.

Active cases stand at 10, including two patients admitted in hospital, Chief Medical Officer (Hamirpur) Dr RK Agnihotri said.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

Two teams of the Health department visited seven villages on Monday and guided the villagers about how to remain safe.

Agnihotri said 1,009 diarrhoea cases were reported from the area since January 28. People are now drinking water after boiling to keep safe from the disease.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Rejects Hindu Daughters’ Claim To Converted Muslim Mother’s Property, Says ‘Hindus Can't Be Successor Under Mohammedan Law’.

Nadaun is the assembly segment of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)