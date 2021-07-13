Dibrugarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Dibrugarh in eastern Assam is now connected with Manipur capital Imphal with the commencement of a new flight.

Indigo flight 6E 7948 will connect Kolkata and Imphal with Dibrugarh, daily. It will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach Imphal from Dibrugarh.

The domestic carrier started the flight on Monday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), an official statement said.

Dibrugarh already has flights to Agartala (Tripura) and Dimapur (Nagaland), besides Guwahati.

This is the third flight under the RCS to start its operations from Dibrugarh.

The increase in the number of flights along with connections to various destinations is making Dibrugarh an aviation hub, said Airport Director R Awasthi.

At present, there are nine flights departing from Dibrugarh airport, which handles around 1,200 Passengers every day, he said.

"And we are optimistic that once the restrictions are lifted, the airport will reach its pre-COVID level air traffic growth," he added.

