Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha spoke on Sunday about the grand alliance meeting, which is set to be held in Patna. He said that the important agenda item is discussion with coordination.

Jha attacked the BJP and asked whether they have compromised with the Election Commission and fixed EVMs. Jha further added that they (BJP) should speak the language of democracy, and if they have already fixed the machine, then what is the point of conducting elections?

"The important agenda of today's meeting is a discussion with coordination...did they (BJP) already compromise with Election Commission? Did they already fix EVM...they should speak the language of democracy...people want change...if they have already fixed the machine, why are they conducting an election?", Manoj Jha told ANI.

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addressed a mega gathering of traders in Patna, vowing to form the government in Bihar in 2025.

Yadav declared, "Together, we will form the government in 2025. The first thing we will do is exclude toddy from the Bihar Excise Act 2016." He accused the police and state government of exploiting traders and urged them to unite in opposition, emphasising that they should "attack this government through votes.

While speaking to reporters, Tejashwi took a dig at the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), calling them "backdoor people" and questioned their relevance if they don't continuously mention RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

Tejashwi stated, "They (JDU) are backdoor people... How will they survive if they don't name Lalu Yadav... We are going to turn dreams into reality (in Bihar Elections)...". This statement comes after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and JDU leader Samrat Choudhary recently accused Lalu Yadav's family of "looting" Bihar during their tenure in power and blamed them for the state's lack of development, specifically the dearth of universities and medical colleges.

Choudhary had said, "Lalu Prasad's family was given a chance to work in Bihar for a long time. They looted Bihar. Efforts were made to stop the development of Bihar. For 15 years, no university was built, and no medical college was built. Roads, electricity, and water did not reach the villages. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are solely responsible for this. The public will not give the Lalu family a chance. Nitish Kumar has done development work."

A high stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting against the Mahagathbandan; consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The elections in the state are expected to take place between October-November, however the dates for the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

