Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): Former MP Anand Mohan on Monday took potshots at the poll promise announcement of RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and said that the opposition party should first come to power after the conclusion of the polls.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's govt job promise, Singh told ANI, "...When his parents were in power for 15-20 years, they could not give jobs...Let them come to power first..."

On his son, Chetan Anand, he said, "He will contest and win, adding that "Certainly, (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar (will form government)".

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal said that the party will announce its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls on Monday evening.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal reiterated the NDA's unity after successfully reaching a common consensus on seat-sharing.

"The NDA alliance has announced the seat-sharing arrangement. I have been saying from the beginning that we five 'Pandavas' will contest the Bihar assembly elections with complete unity. We have announced the seat-sharing arrangement first and will start announcing the candidates from this evening," he said.

Dilip Jaiswal also emphasised that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi stands united with the NDA alliance.

"Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we will contest the elections unitedly," Jaiswal said.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

