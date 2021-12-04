New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A day after being issued a show-cause notice for allegedly flouting the Centre's COVID-19 guidelines, American Airlines on Saturday said its New York-Delhi flight, against which the charge has been levelled, complied with all norms.

The New Delhi district administration on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the airline for alleged non-compliance of the Centre's guidelines for international arrivals in the wake of concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"American Airlines holds the health and well-being of our customers and team members as our highest priority, and we take care to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and all other rules and regulations established by governments in markets where we operate," the airline said in a statement.

"We received the notice and believe our flight was in compliance with the latest guidelines, and we have responded accordingly," it added.

The show-cause notice was issued by Piyush Arun Rohankar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Delhi Cantonment, which comes under the New Delhi district.

The general manager of the airline was issued the show-cause notice for allegedly not adhering to the guidelines after flight AA 292 from New York landed at the T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travellers from these "at-risk" countries are following additional measures on arrival in India from Tuesday midnight.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from "at-risk" countries, and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Also, two per cent of passengers arriving on all flights from other countries -- such as the US -- will be subjected to the test randomly.

