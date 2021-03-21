Jhargram, Mar 21 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Dev on Sunday claimed that the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is unparallel, asserting that she would score 10 goals in the upcoming elections even with a broken leg.

Addressing an election rally at Silda in the Jhargram district, the Tollywood superstar hit out at the BJP over the rise in fuel prices.

"The work done by Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years is unparallel. No other chief minister in any other state has done such great work ever. Because of the work done by her, 'Didi' can score 10 goals even with this broken leg," Dev said amid chants of 'Khela Hobey' (game will happen) from the crowd.

"It will be a game to take people on the path of development, and people will ensure to end the game of those who play politics of religion. The people of Bengal will win the game," he said at the rally, which saw a massive gathering to see the superstar amid sweltering heat.

The Trinamool Congress leader said that women in Bengal are more secure than those in other states, slamming the BJP for "false propaganda".

Dev was campaigning for TMC's Binpur candidate Debnath Hansda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)