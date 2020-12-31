New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Dec 1:

New Delhi: A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said.

Dec 2:

Chennai: C S Karnan, former judge of the Madras and Calcutta High Courts, was arrested here on Wednesday following a complaint against him for making vulgar comments against women and remarks against judges, police said.

Dec 3:

Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank has temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit card after taking a serious view of service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the last two years.

Dec 4:

New Delhi: Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

Dec 5:

New Delhi: Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

Dec 6:

New Delhi/Hyderabad/Mumbai: Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday came out in strong support of the ‘Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Dec 7:

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday arrested five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, exposing Pakistani spy agency ISI's attempt to link Khalistani operatives with terror outfits in Kashmir, officials said.

Dec 8:

New Delhi: A late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while many of them threatened to boycott Wednesday's scheduled talks with ministers.

Dec 9:

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi poet and journalist Manglesh Dabral passed away on Wednesday after suffering from COVID-19-induced complications.

Dec 10:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and described the event as a "milestone in India's democratic history", asserting that if the old Parliament House gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Dec 11:

New Delhi: Scores of doctors at several hospitals in Delhi and other cities across the country joined the protest call of the IMA on Friday against the Centre's move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures.

Dec 12:

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Agitating farmers picketed highway toll plazas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday and claimed thousands more will soon arrive on Delhi's borders to intensify their stir against the Centre's new agri laws, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi again asserted that these reforms will help increase the income of cultivators.

Dec 13:

Guwahati: The BJP on Sunday decided to dump its alliance partner Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) to join hands with the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party to form the next Bodoland Territorial Council after the just concluded polls threw a hung House, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Dec 14:

New Delhi: The AIIMS Nurses Union went on an indefinite strike from Monday over their long pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments, even as AIIMS director appealed them to call off their agitation and return to work.

Dec 15:

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Budget session will be convened in January 2021, the government has conveyed to the opposition, a move slammed by the Congress as the "decimation of parliamentary democracy".

Dec 16:

New Delhi: India dropped one spot to 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dec 17:

Sriharikota (AP): India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday.

Dec 18:

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Dec 19:

New Delhi: India has crossed the grim milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases even as the spread of the virus slows down with almost a month being taken for the 10 lakh new infections unlike in the period from August till mid-November when they rose at a faster rate.

Dec 20:

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions persisted across north India on Sunday, with most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experiencing sub-zero temperatures and Delhi recording the season's lowest temperature so far.

Dec 21:

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist who was a chief minister, union minister and Governor in a political career spanning almost five decades, died at a hospital here on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said.

Dec 22:

Jammu: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties, won 96 seats while the BJP emerged as the single largest party after winning 70 seats in the district development council (DDC) polls, as results for 244 of the 280 seats had been announced by late Tuesday night.

Dec 23:

New Delhi: India has been ordered to return up to USD 1.4 billion to Cairn Energy plc of UK after an international arbitration overturned tax demanded retrospectively - an award the government indicated it may challenge.

Dec 24:

Hyderabad: Seven people who returned here recently from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 and their swab samples have been sent for screening to ascertain if they carry the new variant of the coronavirus detected there, a senior Telangana Health official said on Thursday.

Dec 25:

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations and he was "stable", the hospital said.

Dec 26:

Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

Dec 27:

Chandigarh: ?Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal to protesting farmers to not damage telecom infrastructure seems to have failed to deter new attacks, with more than 176 signal transmitting sites being vandalised in the last 24 hours, sources said on Sunday.

Dec 28:

New Delhi: Inaugurating India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government unlike its predecessors has taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and asserted that metro train services will be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

Dec 29:

Chennai: Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation as a God's warning.

Dec 30:

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. PTI

