Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Presiding over the review meeting of the Animal Husbandry Department here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Congress government is strengthening the rural economy by providing remunerative prices to the milk producers.

He said digitization of milk procurement is about to start in 8-10 societies on a pilot basis, said a statement from the CMO.

Also Read | Last Sunrise of the Year: India Bids Farewell to 2024, Stunning Sunset Scenes Across Cities as People Gear Up to Welcome 2025 (Watch Videos).

He said that Himachal Pradesh is the first State in the country to introduce a minimum support price for milk procurement which is the highest in the country. He said that cow milk is being procured at Rs 45 per litre while buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre from the farmers. He said that to further bolster the rural economy many initiatives would be introduced in the budget 2025-26.

Sukhu said that the State Government is going to spend Rs 161.52 crore for establishing six new milk chilling plants and milk processing plants in the State. He said that the State Government is also setting up a state-of-the-art fully automated milk processing plant at Dagwar in Kangra district with 1.50 lakh litres of milk capacity per day expandable upto 3 lakh litres per day.

Also Read | Jaipur Gas Leak: Carbon Dioxide Leaks in Storage Tank at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan; No Casualities (Watch Video).

He said that this plant would become operational in March 2026 benefitting the milk producers from Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and other neighbouring districts. He said that till now 10 per cent work on this plant has been completed. He directed to expedite the construction work of all these projects.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure quality milk products to the consumers and to conduct a seasonal study on the availability of milk from farmers. He also asked to adopt high-end technology in its operation to maximize the benefits to the farming community. He said that digitization of milk procurement is about to start in 8-10 societies on a pilot basis.

He also directed to focus on individual milk testing and real-time data management with web and mobile interfaces. He also instructed to ensure GPS-enabled route tracking and optimization for efficient milk transport. He said that separate marketing of Himachali dairy products must be ensured to provide better prices to the farmers for their hard work.

Sukhu said that the money for the milk procurement would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and details regarding collection data, quantity, quality and pricing would be notified through SMS. He said that digitization would ensure hassle-free and seamless operations of the milk procurement which would also go a long way in maintaining transparency. He also directed the officers to educate milk producers about the animal care and evolve a mechanism to support the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also promoting natural farming in a big way and cattle rearing is instrumental in this farming practice. He said that these two activities are co-related and cattle rearing will also ensure ra eduction in chemical farming.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prof Chander Kumar, Secretary Animal Husbandry Ritesh Chauhan, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Managing Director Milk Fed Vikas Sood and other senior officers of the State Government were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)