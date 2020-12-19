Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the job of the Election Commission was to conduct free and fair polls and not direct state governments to file criminal cases against officials for alleged corruption.

Singh's comments come days after the EC asked the Madhya Pradesh government to take criminal action against four police officials after a Central Board of Direct Taxes report pointed out to the prima facie role of government servants in unauthorised and unaccounted cash transactions in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"We are unhappy. The EC should work impartially. Its impartially in this matter does not appear to be beyond doubt as these (police) officials have no relation with conducting elections. The EC's brief extends to holding elections," Singh told reporters.

