Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Friday stated that a survey to identify areas around Bengaluru that would be included in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBU) in future has been ordered.

After a review meeting with officials from 12 local bodies in Bengaluru Urban district, he addressed reporters, stating that the city is growing and that the areas under BMRDA would soon be part of Bengaluru.

"We had a meeting with the officials of 12 local bodies in Bengaluru Urban district. Bengaluru is growing, and the areas under BMRDA would be part of Bengaluru someday," he said.

He stressed that he has personally toured the areas to understand and assess the status of infrastructure and development.

"I toured these areas yesterday and reviewed the development. Basic infrastructure needs to be developed. To avoid troubles in the future, I have instructed officials to prepare a master plan in association with PWD," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the preparations to convert B Khata to A Khata in Bengaluru are underway. He also aims for a uniform tax collection system.

"Many of the panchayats and municipalities in the periphery of Bengaluru will come under Bengaluru in the future, and we need to be mentally prepared. Hence, I have instructed officials to make preparations to convert B khata to A khata. We are also planning to have a uniform tax collection."

Shivkumar emphasised the importance of the lawful construction process and instructed the officials to take strict actions to ensure compliance with regulations while approving new layouts for buildings.

"I have also instructed them to control illegal constructions. They have to follow the law while approving new layouts and buildings," he said.

Replying to a question on encroachment of rajakaluves, he said, "All the properties in these areas will also be digitised. We are also trying to create Covid sense in the area." (ANI)

