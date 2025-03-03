Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Two head constables and three constables were sent to police lines on Monday in connection with the death of an infant during a raid in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far. The opposition Congress has blamed the BJP government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The police had gone to a house in Naugawan police station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case. The family members alleged policemen stepped on one-month-old girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.

The infant succumbed to injuries on the spot. When the child's mother tried to intervene, the police allegedly pushed her out of the house. The family also claimed that no female police personnel were present during the raid.

Raizada Khan, infant's mother, told reporters, "My daughter was murdered. I want justice. I was sleeping with my daughter on the cot when policemen pulled me and sent me out of the room. They also pulled my husband out. The policemen stepped on my daughter's head and killed her."

The infant's father, Imran who works as a daily wage labourer said, "I have no connection with any online fraud. The cops took away my phone. They came without any prior information and killed my daughter."

"Two head constables and three constables have been sent to police lines in the matter. The location of the mobile phone used in the cybercrime was not found at the victim's residence," Additional SP Tejpal Singh said.

The family had registered a case against two policemen in the matter.

Outraged by the alleged negligence, villagers gathered outside the Alwar Superintendent of Police's residence, staging a protest and demanding action against the accused policemen.

The Additional SP said that the protest ended on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said that crime is at its peak in Rajasthan and the government has no control over the law and order in the state.

"Whatever happened in Alwar; a police official has murdered a girl. It is very shocking. I had raised this issue in the Assembly, saying the police are acting like terrorists in Alwar. I also raised this issue during the Lok Sabha elections that police have formed a group and are torturing locals. This should be investigated, and the CM should take action," Jully said.

In a post on X, he said that the common people are being harassed by the police in Alwar, which is not justified. Under the BJP government, Rajasthan is being identified as a "crime-ridden state instead of a crime-free state".

Under the BJP rule, jungle rule and mafia rule have come in the state, he said.

Under this government, the courage of criminals has increased to such an extent that criminals are committing crimes like robbery, murder, theft and dacoity in broad daylight, Jully said.

