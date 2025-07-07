Jorhat (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): If you ever visit Jorhat, a serene and culturally rich town in Assam, don't miss the opportunity to explore the iconic Coin Museum, a treasure trove of history and heritage. Nestled within the historic "Jora Villa", the museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the past through a collection of over 2,000 coins from different eras and regions.

The museum is the brainchild of Om Prakash Gattani, a businessman of Jorhat, who continues the legacy started by his father. The villa housing the museum was originally built in 1935 during the British era, around the time of World War II. The colonial architecture of the bungalow itself adds charm to the visitor experience.

Om Prakash Gattani (owner of Coins Museum) said to ANI, "My father started this journey--he was passionate about collecting coins. I inherited his collection and have been trying to carry forward the legacy. This museum was established way back in 1991. Earlier, the coins were kept in albums inside an almirah. But once I got the space, I decided to give it the shape of a proper museum. The central focus of my collection is the coins of the Ahom Kings, which are extremely rare and historically significant."

"This building was originally an old British bungalow, which my father acquired sometime in 1978. We've made a conscious decision to preserve its original charm. We haven't renovated it in a modern way; instead, whatever little restoration we do, we ensure that the old Victorian theme is maintained. There are three rooms here, and I believe this is the perfect place to house a museum. After all, history fits best in a historical setting. Having a museum inside a heritage house enhances its authenticity--it just feels right," he further said.

The Coin Museum presents a unique journey through time, showcasing coins from the glorious Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for six centuries, from the 13th to the 19th century. The collection spans from 12th-century coins to modern-day currency. It includes rare specimens from the Mauryan Empire, Chandragupta's Panchamark coins, as well as British India, Portuguese India, and princely states such as Hyderabad and Patiala. International coins from various countries are also part of this impressive collection.

He further said, "Well, for that matter, I have more than 2,000 coins. But the nucleus of my collection consists of coins from the Ahom kings, which are extremely rare. You know, coins are the living proof of history. In fact, coins have often reshaped or even challenged established historical narratives. There are several instances in the history of Assam where coins have contradicted or redefined the written records. The Ahom coins in my collection date back to 168, continuing up to the last coin issued by Ahom King Jogeswar Singha, possibly around 1874."

"Apart from the Ahom coins, I also have many other rare pieces. For example, I have coins from the Maurya Empire, including Chandragupta's Panchamark coins. I also own British-era coins, Portuguese coins, and coins from various princely states such as Hyderabad and Patiala, as well as coins from several other countries. I inherited many of these coins. Over time, I've also acquired coins through participation in various conferences. I am a member of the Numismatic Society of India (BHU), the Telecom Society, and the Kolkata Hemispheric Society. These organizations regularly host seminars and conferences where collectors and dealers come together to buy, sell, and exchange coins," he further said.

"Sometimes, friends like you visit me, and if they are impressed by the collection, they gift me coins as a token of appreciation. Many coins in my collection have been given to me as gifts by friends and fellow businessmen. I have more than 200 coins from Ahom rulers--from Gadadhar Singha to Pramatta Singha, Rudra Singha, Kamaleswar Singha, and many more," he further added.

The museum is not just about coins; it's about preserving history and educating the new generation about our rich heritage. The museum has become a significant attraction for students, researchers, history enthusiasts, and tourists -- both domestic and international. It has also been visited by several dignitaries, including governors and political leaders, who praised the efforts to conserve such a valuable part of Indian history.

Gattani's message to the younger generation is clear: "Value your roots, learn from the past, and preserve the heritage for the future."

He further added, " Yes, many times. Tourists from outside Assam and even from outside India have visited this place. Our local students also visit regularly, often through school-organised trips. I am just trying to carry this forward for the next generation. It is our duty to pass on a better planet and our rich heritage to them.

I would like to mention that many distinguished personalities have visited this museum, including Governors of Assam such as Ajit Singh Ji, Shiv Charan Mathur Ji, Jagdish Mukhi Ji, and B.L. Purohit Ji. Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi visited here two or three times. Another former Chief Minister, Hiteswar Saikia, also visited on multiple occasions, and they all appreciated and recommended the museum."

"My message to the next generation is: we should not forget our rich history. Our history is very rich, but unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness among the youth -- and to some extent, it is our fault. It is essential for the younger generation to learn and understand it. I have written a book on Jorhat to preserve its history and record the important events associated with it. If we don't preserve our history, who will? That is why my message to the young generation is: preserve your history," he further added.

"As we are passing on our history to the next generation, it becomes their responsibility to pass it on even further. This is the only message I would like to convey. Whether you're a history buff or a curious traveller, a visit to OP Gattani's Coin Museum in Jorhat promises a journey through time that you won't forget," he added. (ANI)

