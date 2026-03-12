Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Global music star Billie Eilish is in talks to make her feature film acting debut in an adaptation of 'The Bell Jar,' the acclaimed 1963 novel by Sylvia Plath.

The project is being developed by Focus Features, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley attached to write the screenplay, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle's Husband Farman Khan Reveals the REAL Reason Behind Their Sudden Wedding in Kerala (Watch Video).

If finalised, the film would mark Eilish's first leading role in a major feature. Polley, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking' (2022), is adapting Plath's celebrated semi-autobiographical novel for the screen.

The film is being produced by Plan B Entertainment and StudioCanal, with producer Joy Gorman Wettels overseeing the project.

Also Read | Who Was Hari Murali? All About 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor and Former Child Artiste Found Dead at His Payyanur Home.

Wettels originally developed the adaptation through her company Joy Coalition before packaging the film with Eilish and Polley and bringing Plan B and StudioCanal on board.

First published in 1963, 'The Bell Jar' follows college student Esther Greenwood as she lands a prestigious role at a magazine in New York.

Beneath the promising opportunity, Esther struggles with her mental health, and the novel explores themes of identity, societal pressure and psychological distress. The book has long been regarded as one of the most influential literary portrayals of mental health and young womanhood.

Eilish, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, has increasingly expanded her presence in film and television. She is a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Original Song, most recently for "What Was I Made For?" from the 2023 blockbuster 'Barbie.'

Her first Oscar came for the title track of the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die.

Beyond music, the artist has also explored acting. She appeared in the Swarm series on Prime Video and hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2021.

The singer's most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft (2024), features the popular singles Birds of a Feather and Wildflower.

Production timelines and casting details for 'The Bell Jar' adaptation have not yet been announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)