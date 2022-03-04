Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane will appear before Mumbai Police on Saturday at Malawani Police Station in connection with the case of allegedly making defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

On February 27, a case was registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case was registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleges that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

